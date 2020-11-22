Greensboro robbery at nearby tobacco shop sparks investigation

Greensboro police said two men dressed in hoodies robbed the shop on Farmington Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two men robbed a tobacco shop Saturday.

Police said two men dressed in dark clothing, one wearing a black hoodie and the other a grey one robbed the Tobacco Shop on Farmington Drive.

Greensboro police have not reported any injuries as of Saturday night.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 373-1000.

