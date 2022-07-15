Greensboro Truist bank robbed Friday morning

Police said the suspect had a gun during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a robbery at the Truist bank on Randleman Road around 10:52 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was described as wearing a navy blue hat and a light blue mask.

Police said he had a weapon during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Right now @GSO_Police are on scene at Truist Bank on Randelman Rd. @WFMY will bring you updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fye7FAo75b — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) July 15, 2022