Greensboro Truist bank robbed Friday morning

Police said the suspect had a gun during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a robbery at the Truist bank on Randleman Road around 10:52 a.m. Friday. 

The suspect was described as wearing a navy blue hat and a light blue mask. 

Police said he had a weapon during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. 

