GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating another shooting.

Greensboro Police said someone was shot in the 5300 block of West Market Street. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the Amesbury Apartments. The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated at this time. Investigators haven’t given any other information at this time.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

