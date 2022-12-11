Former hotel employee sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Autumn Tiara Tatiyana Nicol Williams is accused of fraudulently booking rooms at hotels in Winston-Salem and Greensboro where she used to work.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman from Greensboro has been sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Autumn Tiara Tatiyana Nicol Williams is accused of fraudulently booking rooms of guests as various hotels in Winston-Salem and Greensboro where she previously worked.

DOJ officials said Williams also known as “Autumn Tiara Frierson,” had access to credit card information from guests of the hotels.

Officials said she fraudulently booked rooms using former guests' credit card information without permission.

Williams was accused of booking the rooms by sending the hotel a credit card authorization form, allegedly signed by the card holder, according to DOJ officials.

Officials said those forms allowed the local hotel to type credit card information manually without swiping the card itself.

Williams would then sell the fraudulently booked rooms for cash at a steep discount, telling buyers she was a travel agent or hotel employee able to secure rooms cheaply.

DOJ officials said she found prospective buyers through word-of-mouth and Facebook.

The court sentenced Williams to 37 months for attempted wire fraud and 24 months for aggravated identity theft.

The investigation was assumed by the United States Secret Service with help from Winston-Salem police and Greensboro police.

In addition to prison time, Williams was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $276,570.40 in restitution and special assessments totaling $200.

She pleaded guilty on February 9 to attempted wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

