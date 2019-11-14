GREENSBORO, N.C. — "I stopped here for a second I said 'Where's my car?'" said Sandy Lowder, "Wait a minute, my car is gone!"

Six years of living in her apartment off Bridford Parkway in Greensboro, Sandy Lowder never thought twice before warming up her car in the cold.

"Went back in, got my other coat on because it was chilly this morning," she said.

In the 7 minutes it took her to go inside to grab a few things, someone came by, jumped in her car, and drove off.

"I was really shocked. I'm thinking okay, I've been out here six years, I've seen other cars parked and running, why did they pick my car?" said Lowder.

Police are looking for her 2013 Chevy Malibu, and she's hoping and praying they find it soon.

At 71 years old, Lowder still works every day, 30 minutes away, so this is more than just an inconvenience.

"Please bring it home. I need the car. I have to work. I work 29 miles away from where I live," said Lowder.

As it gets colder, police say don't start your car and leave it unattended.

Sandy says now, she'll heed that warning, and encourage others to do the same.

"If you have to warm up your car, sit in it," said Lowder.

After six years living in her apartment, she never thought something like this would happen to her, until one day, it did.

"I cant believe it, you know, it's just something you just don't think will happen to you.. but it will," said Lowder.

