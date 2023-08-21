A black pickup truck was seen doing burnouts and donuts at the intersection of Northside Drive NW and 17th Street.

ATLANTA — The arrest of a burnout suspect was caught on camera Sunday as a chaotic scene unfolded in the busy streets of West Midtown.

A black pickup truck was seen doing burnouts and donuts at the intersection of Northside Drive NW and 17th Street. A large crowd was gathering around as they blocked traffic from getting through the intersection.

Out of seemingly nowhere, a Georgia State Patrol trooper drives in as the crowd scatters when the driver of the pickup truck begins to drive away from the trooper. The trooper chases him down and induces a PIT Maneuver that brings the truck to a screeching halt.

According to GSP, the driver of the Ford F-150 "fled through the crowd striking several pedestrians, one of which suffered an injury."

The trooper then gets out of his patrol car with his weapon drawn where he then slides across the hood of his own patrol car before dragging the burnout suspect out of the driver's side of the car. The driver's hands appear to be up as if he was surrendering as the trooper approaches the car.

The GSP trooper was able to drag the man out with one hand while placing the handcuffs on him with his other hand before he gets him off the hood of his own vehicle.

"The Trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the F150 over a curb disabling the vehicle. A felony stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody," GSP said.

A video sent in by an 11Alive viewer shows the entire scene unfold as the trooper hits the pickup truck and makes the arrest. A second video also shows the alleged driver on the ground, face down on the pavement with handcuffs on his back.