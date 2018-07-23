STANLY COUNTY, N.C. -- A man wanted for breaking into multiple cars in a Guilford County neighborhood and stealing items was arrested in Stanly County on Monday.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says Samuel Lamont Harris was arrested following a traffic stop.

Guilford County Deputies started a manhunt for Harris on Friday after the break-ins happened.

Vehicles on Deerpoint Court, Deer Forest Court, Weatherstone Drive, and Winding Ridge Drive were targeted.

Deputies say all cars were unlocked and valuables were stolen.

Harris was charged with 17 counts of Felony Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle, 4 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, 1 count of Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, 1 count of Felony Larceny of a Firearm, 1 count of Felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and 1 misdemeanor county of resist, delay of obstruct and officer.

Harris is being held on a $225,000 bond.

