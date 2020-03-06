Deputies looking for arsonist who set fire to Guilford County Courthouse

Deputies said someone started the fire during the early morning hours of Sunday as hundreds of people gathered downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons who started a fire at the Guilford County Courthouse early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, an arsonist started the fire at the courthouse on South Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro around 1 a.m. The fire was contained and extinguished by emergency responders.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the arsonist to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoopers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Protesters set fire to the lower level of the @GuilfordCounty court house in downtown @greensborocity. Firefighters from @GSOFireDept were able to put the fire out before it spread @WFMY pic.twitter.com/KIswYYSpZk — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) May 31, 2020