Deputies looking for arsonist who set fire to Guilford County Courthouse

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons who started a fire at the Guilford County Courthouse early Sunday morning.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, an arsonist started the fire at the courthouse on South Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro around 1 a.m. The fire was contained and extinguished by emergency responders.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the arsonist to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoopers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Several people have gathered in the downtown area over the past few days to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. While most of the protests have been peaceful, some of those demonstrations have been overshadowed by outsiders who have vandalized buildings and businesses.
RELATED: 'It doesn't have to be violent': Meet Malik Davis, the protester who sat atop the Nathanael Greene statue
RELATED: Greensboro wakes up to burned buildings, smashed windows and thousands of dollars in damage