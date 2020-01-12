Woman arrested after breaking into two separate homes, stealing car keys, a gun, vehicle, shooting a man, and robbing a gas station in Guilford County

The woman was confronted in the roadway by deputies as she was trying to leave the second home she had broken into.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested Monday after breaking into two separate homes stealing a gun, car keys, a vehicle, shooting a man, and robbing a gas station.

It all started when deputies got reports of a suspicious woman at the Citgo gas station on Groometown Road/I-85.

Deputies said the woman then left the gas station and entered a home and stole a gun, car keys, and a vehicle.

She then drove to the Citgo on Alamance Church Road/I-85 and committed an armed robbery for cigarettes. The gas station employee reported the incident to authorities, deputies said.

From there, the woman entered another home across the street from that gas station and stole another set of car keys.

As she was being chased by the homeowner, deputies said the woman shot the man in the abdomen causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The woman was confronted in the roadway as she was trying to leave the home by deputies who took her into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the woman is awaiting charges, deputies said.