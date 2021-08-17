Guilford County detention officer accused of sex acts with an inmate

Investigators said the charges come from an incident that took place at the detention center in Greensboro back in July.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A detention officer with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of engaging in sexual acts with a female inmate, according to investigators.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, charges were brought against Guilford County Detention Services Officer Barry J. Ferrell following an investigation by county detectives.

Investigators said the charges come from an incident that took place at the detention center in Greensboro back in July.

