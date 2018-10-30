GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Gibsonville man accused of stealing his boss's landscaping tools, and later selling them to Burlington pawn shops.

The owner of Byrd's Landscaping in Burlington reported to deputies that several of his personally owned tools were stolen, and that he suspected his employee in the theft.

During the investigation, deputies recovered some of the tools due to matching serial numbers and paperwork provided by the victim.

Investigators found out Bobby Junior Willard, an employee of Byrd's Landscaping, made the transactions, and charged him with felony larceny by employee and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

