x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee facing DWI charges, office says

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the employee was arrested and faces charges including, driving while impaired (DWI).

More Videos

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee was charged with driving while impaired and speeding, the office said. 

Jason McKenzie is a Master Corporal and has been with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office since September 2012, according to the office.  

McKenzie was arrested and charged with: 

  • Driving While Impaired 
  • Speeding 
  • Expired Registration Card/Tag
  • Expired/No Inspection

Information regarding employment is pending. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out