Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee facing DWI charges, office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee was charged with driving while impaired and speeding, the office said.
Jason McKenzie is a Master Corporal and has been with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office since September 2012, according to the office.
McKenzie was arrested and charged with:
- Driving While Impaired
- Speeding
- Expired Registration Card/Tag
- Expired/No Inspection
Information regarding employment is pending.
This investigation is ongoing.
