Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee facing DWI charges, office says

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the employee was arrested and faces charges including, driving while impaired (DWI).

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee was charged with driving while impaired and speeding, the office said.

Jason McKenzie is a Master Corporal and has been with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office since September 2012, according to the office.

McKenzie was arrested and charged with:

Driving While Impaired

Speeding

Expired Registration Card/Tag

Expired/No Inspection

Information regarding employment is pending.

This investigation is ongoing.

