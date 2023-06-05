1991 Guilford County man convicted of murder to be paroled in 2026

The inmate was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in High Point, according to court documents.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man convicted of first-degree murder has earned parole, according to the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Terry L. Jordan, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in Aug. 1991 and received a life sentence.

Jordan was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, Kimella Denise Hewett, in High Point, according to court documents.

His potential release is due to a program called Mutual Agreement Parole Program. It's described as "a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender," wrote the Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission in a media notification.

Inmates convicted before Oct. 1 1994 and sentenced under Fair Sentencing and earlier NC sentencing laws will qualify, including those with life sentences.

The requirements for this program are for inmates who are within three years of parole and must meet certain criteria:

The inmate also must express a desire to participate in educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs, and modifying specific behavior, according to the MAPP website.

Jordan does have 11 infractions on his record but has not had one since June 2020, according to his NC Department of Adult CorrectionOffender Public Information page.

Due to this agreement, Jordan's parole release date is set for May 2, 2026.

