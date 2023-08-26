Guilford County neighborhood still in shock following 24 hours without answers

Guilford County deputies say a random assault left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital, it's been 24 hours and neighbors are desperate for answers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Fox Hollow neighborhood is quiet, yet for people who live there, Thursday's crime scene is still top of mind.

"I think over the past 24 hours it's been very hard to kind of process this," said Christina Sumner.

The Guilford County sheriff's office came out to a call shortly after 10:00 a.m. Around that time, Sumner says she was working from home when she heard screaming.

"When I had walked out the front door after the fire truck had arrived and saw somebody laying in the road, I knew something wasn't right," exclaimed Sumner.

Investigators say one woman died and her niece was sent to the hospital. The random assault leaving those who live in the area shocked and wanting answers.

"At that point it's very hard to describe how I was feeling because at that point it was shock it's just, I didn't know how to react because nothing like that had happened here and I didn't know what was going on," Sumner recalled.

After first responders arrived Sumner quickly checked her Ring doorbell for footage. She found a still shot time stamped from 10:06 a.m. right before a quiet street turned into a chaotic crime scene.

Sumner says even in the chaos, the community is now coming together," Keep in touch with your neighbors, keep in touch with everybody around you. So that everybody can be aware on the same level, and so that everybody's on the same page."