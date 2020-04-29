GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County deputies said a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wolfetrail Road Wednesday morning has ended. The suspect is in custody and no one was hurt.

According to Lori Poag, Public Information Officer with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an assault call at the home shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said the suspect was inside the home with a weapon, refusing to come out.

Some neighbors nearby had to be moved, and others were asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

