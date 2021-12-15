Forbush Middle student brought gun to school, district officials say

"[Tuesday] afternoon a gun was confiscated, without incident, during a student search at Forbush Middle School. Students reported to a teacher that a student had possession of a weapon. The teacher immediately shared the information with school administrators and the school resource officer. During the subsequent search, the gun was found and confiscated, and turned over to law enforcement. No students or staff members were threatened or harmed. Additional officers will be on hand throughout the week as further reassurance that students are safe. We understand that incidents like this are concerning. We are here for our students and parents and always want them to make us aware of anything that concerns them."