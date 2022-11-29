Father of man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas parade charged with having gun

49-year-old Christopher Hylton Glass is charged with carrying a gun at a parade in downtown Raleigh on Nov. 19.

49-year-old Christopher Hylton Glass is charged with carrying a gun at a parade in downtown Raleigh on Nov. 19, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WNCN.

Attorney Freeman said it's a misdemeanor and Christopher Glass isn't facing any charges related to the crash at this time, according to WNCN.

Freeman confirmed 20-year-old Landon C. Glass is the son of Christopher Glass.

Landon Glass was the driver when a truck pulling a parade float hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.

He has since been charged with the following: