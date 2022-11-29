x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Father of man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas parade charged with having gun

49-year-old Christopher Hylton Glass is charged with carrying a gun at a parade in downtown Raleigh on Nov. 19.
Credit: AP
Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Witnesses say people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.( (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the truck driver who killed a little girl is facing gun charges, according to CBS affiliate WNCN

49-year-old Christopher Hylton Glass is charged with carrying a gun at a parade in downtown Raleigh on Nov. 19, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WNCN

Attorney Freeman said it's a misdemeanor and Christopher Glass isn't facing any charges related to the crash at this time, according to WNCN. 

Freeman confirmed 20-year-old Landon C. Glass is the son of Christopher Glass. 

Landon Glass was the driver when a truck pulling a parade float hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.  

He has since been charged with the following: 

  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Improper equipment
  • Unsafe movement
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Triad family mourns brother killed in hit-and-run crash in Greensboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out