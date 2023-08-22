1 facing charges after gun found at Parkland High open house, school officials say

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School officials said an adult is facing charges after possessing a gun on a school campus.

A message was sent out to parents after an Open House at Parkland High School from the principal after an altercation occurred and a gun was found.

The message said...

This is Principal Noel Keener with a message about tonight’s Open House. Earlier this evening, a visitor to our open house was involved in an altercation with another attendee. School Resource Officers responded to the altercation and upon further investigation it was determined that one of the individuals was in possession of a handgun. While no one was injured and the weapon was never displayed, or used in a threatening manner, because a weapon was brought on campus our law enforcement partners tell us the individual will face charges. The individual with the weapon was an adult, NOT a Parkland student, and all students, staff, and visitors in attendance are safe.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

