Alamance County School find gun on campus after receiving a tip

Western Alamance High School went on lockdown for 30 minutes before school let out on Wednesday.

ELON, N.C. — An Alamance County high school went on lockdown Wednesday right before dismissal after receiving a tip about a possible gun on campus.

Western Alamance High School students and staff were not threatened, according to the school district.

With the help of the Alamance County Sheriff’s department, school administrators and school resource officers located the gun and removed it from the student without any issues.

Parents were notified by automated messaging about the lockdown status during the entire process.