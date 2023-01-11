Gun found on East Davidson High School property

The gun was found in suspect Montez Jaheim Young's car.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Montez Jaheim Young for felony drug possession and felony gun possession on an educational property on Friday, Jan. 6.

Deputies report that they were assigned as security personnel for a basketball game at East Davidson High School.

Deputies report they began investigation that led them to finding 88 Xanax bars, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Young was charged with Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Distribute and one count of Possession of a gun on Educational Property.

Young has been placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $5,000 secure bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

