Gun found in student's car at Elkin High, police say

Elkin police charged 18-year-old Jaden Lee Wright with possession of a weapon on campus or other educational property after they found a shotgun in his vehicle.

ELKIN, N.C. — A student was arrested and charged with a felony after a gun was found in his car Monday, according to the Elkin Police Department.

It happened around 1:40 p.m.

Elkin City School staff told School Resource Officer Sgt. Scott Sanders that a student reported the possibility of a weapon in another student’s vehicle at Elkin High School. After the SRO, Sgt. Scott Sanders was able to find the suspect.

With the help of Elkin police, they identified 18-year-old Jaden Lee Wright. He admitted to having the weapon after he was brought to the office and questioned. Once law enforcement searched the vehicle, they found a shotgun.

The Elkin police took Wright into custody and charged him with felony possession of a weapon on campus and other educational property.

Elkin City Schools released the following statement after the gun was seized.

We encourage everyone to securely store your firearms and to educate your children about firearm safety. We are all working diligently every day to ensure the safety of children. Student safety is the highest priority for Elkin City Schools and law enforcement. The situation was handled efficiently and appropriately. We appreciate everyone's efforts to work with us in that process.

