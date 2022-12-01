Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials.
The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
No students or staff members were harmed during the incident.
The school was placed on 'hold' and they held off dismissal until the school resource officer found the student.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office immediately confiscated the weapon.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
