Gun found on Dudley High student after they walked through touchless scanners

The weapon was discovered as soon as the student arrived, and no one was threatened or harmed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gun was found on a Guilford County Schools student Thursday, according to GCS school officials.

A student from Dudley High School in Greensboro walked through a touchless scanner when an alert notified staff of a weapon.

School administrators discovered the weapon as soon as the student arrived and the school SRO confiscated the gun without incident.

No one was threatened or harmed.

The Greensboro Police Department is leading an investigation and proper school disciplinary action is followed in accordance with the student code of conduct.