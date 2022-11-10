x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gun found on Dudley High student after they walked through touchless scanners

The weapon was discovered as soon as the student arrived, and no one was threatened or harmed.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gun was found on a Guilford County Schools student Thursday, according to GCS school officials. 

A student from Dudley High School in Greensboro walked through a touchless scanner when an alert notified staff of a weapon. 

School administrators discovered the weapon as soon as the student arrived and the school SRO confiscated the gun without incident. 

No one was threatened or harmed.

The Greensboro Police Department is leading an investigation and proper school disciplinary action is followed in accordance with the student code of conduct.

GCS installed touchless security screeners at all comprehensive high schools earlier this year.

RELATED: NCHSAA 2nd Round Football Playoff Scores & Highlights

RELATED: Dudley senior breaks sack record while tackling the books at the same time

More Videos

In Other News

Lexington parents charged with abusing their child, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out