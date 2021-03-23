Gunman leads Asheboro police, Randolph County deputies on chase

According to Asheboro police, the chase started after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Tremont Drive.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man carrying a gun lead officers with the Asheboro Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on a chase Monday evening.

According to Asheboro police, the chase started after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Tremont Drive and encountered Bradley Allen Byers of High Point.

Byers is facing multiple charges after he ran away from police in a blue Dodge pickup truck.

Officers found Byers nearby in the truck and held a traffic stop. Police said Byers got out the truck armed with a handgun and refused to comply with officers’ orders.

Investigators said it was then Byers then re-entered his truck and ran away again.

Officials said Asheboro officers, along with deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, pursued him.

According to police, the chase continued northbound on I-73, reaching speeds of approximately 95 mph, until Byers pulled over near mile marker 85.

Investigators said police found two guns in his car, along with a spent shell casing, multiple rounds of ammunition, a bullet-resistant vest, multiple containers of opened and unopened alcoholic drinks, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to Asheboro police, Byers is facing the following charges:

Driving while impaired

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Hit-and-run

Reckless driving

Communicating threats

Byers is currently in the Randolph County Jail on a $200,000 bond.