CARTHAGE, NC (WNCN) - Law enforcement agencies from around the state have been searching for two men accused of shooting at officers Sunday morning.

Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey says it all started in Albemarle in Stanly County when police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting.

Authorities told CBS 17 when police pulled up behind the suspect’s black Lexus, one of the two men stood up through the sunroof and fired a high-powered rifle at the police officer's car.

An AK-47 was later found and the shots from the sunroof shooting disabled the cruiser, but no one was hurt.

“They were being pursued by I believe Bisco police or Troy police and our deputies had put out stop sticks on Highway 24 to stop them,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey says when the two suspects saw the strips and deputies they jumped out of the Lexus and ran into woods beside N.C. 24, approximately three miles west of Carthage.

“We’ve been searching that area since 1 o’clock today once we got enough staff here to do a search, utilizing a canine from Richmond County, Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has been here, Candor police, Troy police, Carthage police, a lot of other agencies helping out,” said Godfrey.

The Moore County Sheriff says they’ve set up a perimeter around the woods. They’re also searching the area with drones.

Moore County deputies set up a mobile command center right next to the gas station where Michelle Frye works.

“Oh my gosh,” said Frye, who works at Frank's Gas Station on N.C. 24. “I seen three or four cop cars go by with their lights on.”

Once she saw the drone team, she decided to lock her doors and put up a sign that said, ‘Closed until the crazy people are caught.’

“People are crazy,” said Frye. “I don’t trust anybody. I know there’s a cop right outside, but if he’s running that way, he can’t see him. He can’t see the door.'

The sheriff says deputies found a shotgun in the suspect’s car and found an AK-47 on their trail.

Godfrey says they are still considering the two men, who they have not identified to the public, to be armed and dangerous. He is urging everyone in the area to keep their doors locked.

The intersection of N.C. 24 and N.C. 27 was closed. A stretch of N.C. 24 was closed to N.C. 22, officials said.

