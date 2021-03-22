Gunman sought after man shot twice in Asheboro

22-year-old Kalil Jabri Cuthrell was in serious but stable condition after being shot twice in Asheboro Sunday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man twice in Asheboro Sunday.

Police officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to the area of the 400 block of East Salisbury Street for reports of gunshots. Officers found 22-year-old Kalil Jabri Cuthrell with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving measures until EMS arrived, the Asheboro Police Department said.

Cuthrell was taken to Randolph Health where he was listed in serious but stable condition after being shot twice, the department said. Shortly after Cuthrell arrived at Randolph Health, 911 calls came in to Asheboro police that a group of people was trying to get into the hospital and some in the crowd were passing a gun around, police said. Investigators said no shots were fired and several police agencies came to secure the facility.

Cuthrell was flown to another health care facility “more equipped to handle serious trauma,” according to the department.

The Asheboro Police Department is trying to identify Cuthrell’s shooter. They said they do not believe the shooting was random.