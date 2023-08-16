She went to a neighbor's door to ask them to turn the music down. Then she was shot.

Gwinnett Police found the woman shot once in the abdomen.

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County woman was shot Sunday at a neighbor's door after she and her husband had gone to ask them to turn the music down, Gwinnett County Police said.

Authorities responded to the call at the Veranda apartments outside Lawrenceville.

At the scene, police found the woman shot once in the abdomen. She was then taken to the hospital.

The woman's husband explained to police that he and his wife knocked on the apartment's door above them to ask them to turn their music down when a shot came through the door and hit his wife.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrested him for reckless conduct.

The suspect told police he heard banging on his door, and when he looked through the peephole - he saw someone with a gun and fired.

At this time, no other details have been released.