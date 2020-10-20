Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky called the man's alleged actions "simply unconscionable."

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Davenport pastor was arrested Friday and accused of exploiting an elderly woman out of more than $35,000.

Abner Anibal Rolon, 46, is charged with scheming to defraud for more than $20,000, exploitation of the elderly and presenting himself as a contractor without a license.

The Haines City Police Department said Rolon was not licensed for electrical or contracting work, failed to pull the proper permits and was running a business that was neither licensed nor insured.

Police said Rolon targeted an 85-year-old woman who has visual, hearing and mobility impairments. The woman, who lives with a caretaker, had been seeking roofing and flooring repairs as she worked to sell her house, according to law enforcement.

"Rolon gave the victim a business card in June for 'A Servant's Hand' that presented himself as a contractor licensed to perform a number of services," the Haines City Police Department wrote in a news release. "While the caretaker was away, Rolon insisted more services were necessary in order for her to sell the home."

Police said Rolon sent the woman six bills between July and September, totaling $36,440.



"The Haines City Building Division and Code Compliance unit found that light fixtures, electrical work, windows, ceiling fans and a water heater were installed incorrectly and needed to be completely redone," the police department said. "Rolon charged the victim for roof and porch repairs, which never appeared to be made."

Police said a warrant for Rolon was issued last week, and he turned himself in on Friday.



"To take advantage of an elderly woman trying to sell her home and to this

extent, is simply unconscionable," Chief Jim Elensky wrote in a statement. "We should be able to rely on our local pastors to serve as community leaders -- not lying, stealing and taking advantage of people."

Investigators said Rolon was the senior pastor of Calvary First Assembly in unincorporated Haines City.

