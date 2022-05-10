Hanes Mall on lockdown in Winston-Salem following shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone was shot inside Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Officers said the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.
WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the mall to bring you more details.
This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775