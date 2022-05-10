x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hanes Mall on lockdown in Winston-Salem following shooting

Winston-Salem police said one person was shot inside the mall.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone was shot inside Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation. 

Officers said the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting. 

WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the mall to bring you more details. 

This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with us for updates. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles