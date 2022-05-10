Hanes Mall on lockdown in Winston-Salem following shooting

Winston-Salem police said one person was shot inside the mall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone was shot inside Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.

Officers said the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.

WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the mall to bring you more details.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

