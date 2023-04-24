'It gave me chills, I teared up' | Happy Hill Park block party shooting witness shares what he saw

Police said a woman is dead and four people are injured after shots were fired at a party in Happy Hill Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A block party turned deadly in Winston Salem Saturday night.

Folks ran for safety after gunshots rang out hitting four people and killing a 21-year-old at Happy Hill Park.

Trevon Graham was at the party. He said more than 200 people were at the park for what he called a ‘Freak Nik’ or a 90's vibe block party.



It brought people in from all over North Carolina. Graham said It was a good time until tension boiled from a younger crowd of unfamiliar faces.

“Majority of the crowd was 25 to 35 but it was a number of people that were younger that I wasn’t familiar with those faces,” Graham said. “A lot of the gang activity was here at that time. A lot of people had guns on them.”

Later came chaos, panic and continuous rounds of gunfire.

“My heart beating fast laying in my car with the seat back listing to women scream for help for safety and I didn't even want to hold my head up,” Graham said."

Graham said before tragedy broke out there was a food truck, a DJ and even some birthdays being celebrated.

“For the most part, people were having a good time. It literally just happened no one expected that,” Graham said. “I looked at the footage, it gave me chills I teared up a little because I heard what happened after.”



Graham was in such shock and panic trying to get to safety he unknowingly recorded a scene that would later become a homicide investigation.



Winston Salem police said 21-year-old Beatrice Knights died and four others were injured at the party.

My first and last "Freak Nik" experience. Prayers to everyone who was hurt during this tragic event. We gotta do better.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he's never seen his city in such disarray



“I saw people running out of their shoes. I saw bodies laying there bleeding. I'll never forget that,” Kimbrough said. “I saw my officers crying I saw guys working the case crying.”



On top of the memories stamped in their minds, the personal items left behind as folks ran for their lives symbolize the eeriness that remains at Happy Hill Park.

“We have to speak up and stop kids in their tracks when they’re doing stuff, Graham said. “We have to start at a young age.“