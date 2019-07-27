GLENDALE, Ariz. - He's been playing golf three to four times a week for the last 42 years, but Bashir Mahmud hasn't been well enough to swing a club since late May.

The 75-year-old Phoenix man said he and two others were playing the seventh hole at Legends at Arrowhead Golf Course in Glendale when his shot landed about 10 feet from the green. Mahmud says the two golfers in front of them were angry about his ball landing close to them.

"One of them called me a bitch," Mahmud said. "So I in turn said, 'Your mother is a bitch.' He rushed me and knocked me down. For every time he hit me, he knocked me out. The next time he hit me he would bring me back and knock me out again. I can only see flashes," Mahmud said.

Glendale police have been looking for a white man in his 20s or 30s. About 6-foot-3, weighing roughly 240 pounds with black hair. Several months later though, the case is going cold and cops are looking for help from the public.

The course says it doesn't have any records of the players because they apparently didn't pay for their round that day.

Mahmud said he now regrets escalating the argument by insulting the other man's mother but is adamant he did nothing wrong before that. He's not angry at the suspect, but does want justice to help pay for his medical bills totaling more than $100,000.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or you can submit anonymous tips at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).