BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a man threatened to shoot a fast-food employee during a robbery on Wednesday night. Fortunately, no employees were hurt.
It happened at the Hardee's on Alamance Road shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say a man drove up to the drive-thru window in a dark-colored, newer model, crew cab pickup truck. Police say he implied having a gun and threatened to shoot the teller if he did not get any money.
According to a release, the man covered his face during the robbery and never showed a weapon. Investigators say he drove off with cash.
Police need help to identify the man caught on surveillance cameras.
Call Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 if you have information.
