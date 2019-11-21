BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a man threatened to shoot a fast-food employee during a robbery on Wednesday night. Fortunately, no employees were hurt.

It happened at the Hardee's on Alamance Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say a man drove up to the drive-thru window in a dark-colored, newer model, crew cab pickup truck. Police say he implied having a gun and threatened to shoot the teller if he did not get any money.

According to a release, the man covered his face during the robbery and never showed a weapon. Investigators say he drove off with cash.

Police need help to identify the man caught on surveillance cameras.

Call Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 if you have information.

Police are trying to identify this man caught on surveillance video.

Burlington Police

Pickup truck involved in Hardee's drive-thru robbery

Burlington Police

