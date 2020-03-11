Former school resource officer charged with indecent liberties with a minor

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the former Harnett County deputy turned himself in on the charges.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — After a year of investigation, a former deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a minor.

Special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began investigating William Mitchell Edge, 47, in Nov. 2019. The FBI contacted SBI agents about Edge, prompting the investigation.

Edge was also a school resource officer at Boone Trail Elementary School. He turned himself in on Tuesday and was arrested by agents with the SBI's Capital District Office. He's been charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Edge's bond is set at $150,000.