Have you seen these missing girls? Police search for 11-year-old and 15-year-old Greensboro girls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for two missing girls.

According to investigators, both Elvira Liset Pedraza Muniz, 15, and Joselyn Rosa Arellano, 11, were reported missing from their home(s) in the Overland Heights area last weekend.

Investigators said Muniz is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build, long black hair and brown eyes.

Police describe Arellano as 4 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, olive skin, long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

