Have you seen this man? Silver alert issued for 24-year-old Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a 24-year-old missing man. A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Bobby Clyde Scruggs.

Police said Scruggs may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Hyde Street wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black basketball shorts, and black crocs.

Scruggs is described by investigators as 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said he may be in a Burgundy Honda Accord.

If you have any information about Scruggs’ whereabouts, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

