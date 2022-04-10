x
Have you seen this missing man? Deputies search for 64-year-old High Point man

According to investigators, Eugene Orell Bailey was last seen on Pennywood Drive.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man.

According to investigators, Eugene Orell Bailey was last seen on Pennywood Drive.

Deputies describe Bailey as bald, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and with hazel eyes.

Investigators said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Officials said he may be heading towards Dillwyn, Virginia.

If you have any information call Sgt C. Moon at (336) 641-3356.

