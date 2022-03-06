Have you seen this missing man? Deputies search for 68-year-old Henderson man

According to investigators, Samuel Green Jr. was last seen in Henderson.

HENDERSON, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man.

According to investigators, Samuel Green Jr. was last seen in Henderson.

Deputies describe Green as 6 feet inches tall, bald with gray hear, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark colored shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with a cane. Investigators said Green has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder and possibly has on a ball cap.

If you have any information call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.