Have you seen this missing man? Deputies search for 68-year-old Henderson man

HENDERSON, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man.
According to investigators, Samuel Green Jr. was last seen in Henderson.
Deputies describe Green as 6 feet inches tall, bald with gray hear, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark colored shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with a cane. Investigators said Green has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder and possibly has on a ball cap.
If you have any information call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200.
