Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 19-year-old Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.
According to investigators, Michael Anthony Lara Gomez was last seen on Silas Creek Parkway.
Police describe Gomez as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775