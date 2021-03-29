Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 19-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Michael Anthony Lara Gomez was last seen on Silas Creek Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

According to investigators, Michael Anthony Lara Gomez was last seen on Silas Creek Parkway.

Police describe Gomez as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.