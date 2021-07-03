Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 39-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Leonardo Francis Shipe was last seen on Peters Creek Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

Police describe Shipe as 5 foot 10 inches tall, with short blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. Investigators said Shipe is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

