Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 48-year-old Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.
According to investigators, 48-year-old Michael David Cartwright was last seen on July 2 on East 5th Street.
Police describe Cartwright as 6 foot 3 inches tall, with gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Investigators said Cartwright is believed to be suffering from a cognitive disorder.
Police said Cartwright may be driving a burgundy Mazda 6 with a license plate reading “JDF-7226”.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775