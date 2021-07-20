Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 48-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, 48-year-old Michael David Cartwright was last seen on July 2 on East 5th Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

Police describe Cartwright as 6 foot 3 inches tall, with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said Cartwright is believed to be suffering from a cognitive disorder.

Police said Cartwright may be driving a burgundy Mazda 6 with a license plate reading “JDF-7226”.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

