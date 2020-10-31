Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 60-year-old Burlington man

A silver alert was issued for Frank Poole, Jr. Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medicine.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing man.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for Frank Poole, Jr.

Burlington police said Poole suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medicine.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with the letter “P” on it and a blue long sleeve shirt, a black jacket, and white tennis shoes.

Poole is described by investigators as almost 5 feet 7 inches tall, and police said

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

