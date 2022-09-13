x
Crime

Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 65-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, John Paul Rose was last seen on Topsail Lane.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 65-year-old man

Investigators are searching for John Paul Rose.

According to investigators, Rose was last seen on Topsail Lane.

Police describe him as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with short gray hair and hazel eyes wearing a light-colored shirt, green pants, and black shoes.

Rose is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Investigators say he may be in a 2015 Kia Optima with a NC license plate reading DBH-7489.

If you have any information about Rose’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

