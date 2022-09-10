Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 66-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Lorenzo James Ross was last seen near Virginia Newell Lane.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 66-year-old man

Investigators are searching for Lorenzo James Ross.

According to investigators, Ross was last seen on Virginia Newell Lane on July 15.

Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with white hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Ross has an extremely swollen right leg and walks with a limp.

If you have any information about Ross’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.