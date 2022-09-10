Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 66-year-old Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 66-year-old man
Investigators are searching for Lorenzo James Ross.
According to investigators, Ross was last seen on Virginia Newell Lane on July 15.
Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with white hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said Ross has an extremely swollen right leg and walks with a limp.
If you have any information about Ross’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.
