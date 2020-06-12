Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 76-year-old Roxboro man

A silver alert was issued Saturday for John Daniel Butler. Officials said Butler could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

ROXBORO, N.C. — Roxboro police is searching for a missing endangered man.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for John Daniel Butler.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Butler could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Butler is described by investigators as white, 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and grey hair that is cut short.

Police describe his car as a Blue 2007 Pontiac Vibe with a license plate that reads “MEBH”.

If you have any information call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.

