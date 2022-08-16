Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, James Douglas Maynard was last seen on Hillcrest Center Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 78-year-old man

A silver alert has been issued for James Douglas Maynard.

According to investigators, Maynard was last seen on Hillcrest Center Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with a long gray beard.

Maynard was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots, and a brown cowboy hat leaving a Novant Rehab Facility.

Investigators said he has potentially life-threatening health issues.

If you have any information about Maynard’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

