Have you seen this missing teen? Deputies search for 15-year-old Greensboro girl

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl.

A silver alert was issued Sunday for 15-year-old Emily Morgan Midkiff.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Midkiff could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Investigators said she was last seen on Randleman Road. Officials said Midkiff was last seen wearing a green/white striped v-neck t-shirt, black pants and silver flip flops.

She is described by police as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall, with blue eyes and long brown hair.

If you have any information about Midkiff's whereabouts, call C.R. Holt at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3356.

