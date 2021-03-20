Have you seen this missing teen? Deputies search for 17-year-old Reidsville girl

Gracie Bullins was last seen wearing tye dye crocs, and a white Jansport backpack with blue flowers.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Gracie Carmen Bullins was last seen at her home on NC Highway 65 in Reidsville this past Thursday.

She was last seen wearing tye dye crocs, and a white Jansport backpack with blue flowers.

Investigators said Bullins has her school issued Chromebook and cell phone with her.

Detectives said Bullins could be in or near Mayodan, Madison or High Point.