Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 15-year-old Winston-Salem girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing girl.

A silver alert was issued Sunday for 15-year-old Alyssa Jewel Dalton.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Dalton could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Investigators said she was last seen on Rosencarrie Lane around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials said Dalton was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, pink/white socks and black eyeglasses.

Dalton is described by police as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

