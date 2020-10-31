Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 15-year-old Winston-Salem girl

According to investigators, Epiphany Jewel Hilson was last seen at her home on Northridge Drive on October 9.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a teen.

She was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a grey Mickey Mouse shirt, a tan zip-up sweatshirt and red Puma shoes.

Investigators said Hilson may also have a black and orange backpack.

If you have any information contact, Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

