Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 16-year-old Winston-Salem girl

Investigators said Kaylie Nobles was last seen on Hawthorne Road Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing girl.

According to investigators, police are searching for 16-year-old Kaylie Nobles.

Investigators said she was last seen on Hawthorne Road Tuesday. Officials said Nobles is an active runaway in this investigation.

Nobles is described by police as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

